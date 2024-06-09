Cotton Rebukes Biden's Criticizing American Allies and Stoking World War

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., blasted President Joe Biden on Sunday for throwing Israel under the bus for his own political purposes and for stoking wars around the world.

When asked on "Fox News Sunday" about Biden's turning on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a recent interview with Time Magazine, Cotton said that "this is just another slander by Joe Biden against Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government at large. Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies are very popular. There is a war cabinet that is signing off on missions like you saw yesterday. At every turn, Joe Biden has tried to limit Israel's freedom of action, their ability to defend themselves, and to put more pressure on Israel — not pressure on Hamas and its patrons in the Middle East."

"What we should be doing is backing Israel to the hilt. And if we had done that since the Oct. 7 attacks, this war would probably already be over, hostages would be freed and there would be less civilian casualties and suffering in Gaza. But Joe Biden is instead catering to the small pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party, instead of backing Israel like the large pro-Israel majority of the American people want us to," Cotton continued.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Cotton said that Biden is to blame for the war itself and how long it has continued.

"He should only be pointing the finger at himself for more than two years. Joe Biden pussyfooted around and didn't give Ukraine the weapons it needed to defend itself. At every turn in this war, Ukraine has asked for certain types or quantities of weapons. Joe Biden has refused, only to reverse himself three or six or nine months later when it was too late. But take a step back and look at the broader context, Joe Biden is largely responsible for tempting [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to do what he's always wanted to do, which is invade and annex Ukraine back to Russia," Cotton said.

"And if you notice, Vladimir Putin only tends to invade Ukraine when Democrats are president. He did it under Barack Obama. He did it under Joe Biden. It did not happen under Donald Trump. For four years, we had peace and stability. And in fact, Donald Trump reversed Barack Obama and Joe Biden's failed policy of sending Ukrainians blankets and ponchos. When Donald Trump was in office, we sent them the javelins that were essential for winning the battle of Kyiv. And the way to have peace in Europe, and for that matter, peace and stability around the world, is to remove Joe Biden from the White House on Election Day this year and return Donald Trump. That's how we'll get back to peace and stability."