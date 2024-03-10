Sen. Cotton: Biden Trying to 'Gloss Over All of His Failures'

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night has been blasted for being an out-of-bounds partisan campaign speech, but Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was more concerned about Biden ducking blame for his failures.

"It was barely recognizable to the country I see here in Arkansas and all across the country, because Joe Biden is trying to gloss over all of his failures," Cotton told "The Cats Roundtable" in an interview airing Sunday morning on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., "for making American families spend more on everything from food, to gas, to rent and mortgage payments.

"The fact that he totally, totally, opened our border in the first week of his presidency and invited 10 million illegal migrants into our country or that he turned America into a laughingstock around the world."

The state of America is not all "peachy keen" and nor is "it all the Republicans' fault," as Biden made it seem in his speech, Cotton added to host John Catsimatidis.

"The American people know different, though, and that's why Joe Biden has record low approval numbers and is on a path to losing, maybe in a landslide to Donald Trump later this year," Cotton added.

Under Biden America's enemies ihave prospered, with the Taliban retaking Afghanistan quickly, Russia invading Ukraine, and Iran funding proxies in the Middle East to attack Israel and spread terror through the Houthis in the Red Sea, according to Cotton.

"Biden's got this continued fear of escalation — as he puts it — and all it does is encourage our enemies to escalate against us and put us at greater risk," Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said.

The Red Sea attacks are only going to make supply chains and shipping further damage inflation, as Biden is creating bottlenecks, according to Cotton.

"As so often is the case with Joe Biden, his policies are working cross purposes with each other, and they're both wrong," Cotton continued. "You have Joe Biden's desire to try to bring down prices from the inflation he caused by spending trillions of dollars we don't have; yet, his weakness around the world is creating bottlenecks that are going to drive up prices.

"It is time for Republicans to restore America.

"We need to make sure that we all get out the vote in November and elect not just Donald Trump to the White House, but elect a Republican Senate and a Republican House."