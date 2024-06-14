WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Cotton: Mandatory Minimums for Those Who Deface Statues

By    |   Friday, 14 June 2024 08:31 AM EDT

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slamming President Joe Biden, has introduced a bill that would impose mandatory minimum prison sentences for those convicted of defacing statues on federal land.

"Any protester who defaces statues of America's heroes must face the full extent of the law," Cotton said in a statement. "As Joe Biden seeks to appease the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party, it's clear his administration won't do anything to punish the protesters who defaced the area around the White House recently. The Senate should take up my legislation to punish these pro-Hamas lunatics."

The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., came as a result of protesters painting pro-Hamas and antisemitic slogans on statues in Lafayette Square Park, near the White House.

The Washington Post said statues and structures around the White House were vandalized during a Gaza cease-fire protest on Saturday.

"Notable damage includes graffiti, damage to some structures, and damage to park infrastructure in Lafayette Park," said Jasmine Shanti, a spokesperson with the National Park Service.

Cotton's bill, named the Saving Treasured Artifacts Through Uniform Enforcement (STATUE) Act, would impose a minimum sentence of five years behind bars and a $1,000 fine or a fine equal to the amount of damage to the property, whichever is greater.

It would also amend the Veterans' Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act so that it applies to all monuments or property under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

Friday, 14 June 2024 08:31 AM
