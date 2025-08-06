Sen. Cotton Questions Intel CEO's China Ties

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has pressed Intel's board over CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ties to China, citing national security concerns and the integrity of a company set to receive billions in taxpayer funds, The Hill reported.

Cotton sent a letter to Intel board Chair Frank Yeary on Tuesday, raising alarm over newly appointed Tan’s financial connections to Chinese tech firms, including several with reported links to the Chinese military.

Tan, who took over Intel’s top post in March after Pat Gelsinger stepped down, previously led Cadence Design Systems. During his tenure, Cadence developed software used in chip design and recently agreed to pay $140 million as part of a guilty plea for violating U.S. export laws. The company admitted to selling its technology to a Chinese military university.

"Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations," Cotton wrote, referencing the nearly $8 billion in funding Intel is receiving through the CHIPS and Science Act. "Mr. Tan’s associations raise questions about Intel’s ability to fulfill these obligations."

Reuters recently reported that Tan, through venture capital activities, had invested in hundreds of Chinese tech companies. At least eight of those firms are believed to have ties to China’s military.

Cotton’s letter questioned the steps Intel has taken to mitigate national security risks associated with Tan’s background and investments. He asked whether the board has required Tan to divest from Chinese-linked firms or other "concerning entities," and whether Tan has disclosed these ties to U.S. officials.

The senator also raised concerns about Intel’s participation in a Pentagon initiative to produce chips for defense and intelligence use. He called for transparency regarding the company's leadership and its exposure to foreign influence.

A spokesperson for Intel responded to the inquiry, stating, "Intel and Mr. Tan are deeply committed to the national security of the United States and the integrity of our role in the U.S. defense ecosystem. We appreciate Sen. Cotton’s focus on these shared priorities. We look forward to addressing these matters with the senator."

However, Intel has not said whether Tan has made any divestments or disclosures related to his prior investments.

The scrutiny comes at a time when the U.S. government is investing heavily in domestic semiconductor manufacturing to reduce reliance on China and strengthen the national supply chain. President Donald Trump has championed efforts to bring chip production back to the U.S., making the administration’s vetting of industry leaders a key part of its national security strategy.

Cotton’s letter underscores growing Republican concerns about foreign influence in critical American industries, particularly those with access to defense and intelligence programs.