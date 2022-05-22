Tom Cotton Blasts Biden's Inflation, Derides Dems' 'War On Fossil Fuels'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Sunday blasted the Biden administration for skyrocketing inflation — along with the “Democrats’ war on fossil fuels.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cotton said the administration continues “to push their ideological agenda of trillions of dollars of new taxes and new welfare spending rather than addressing the causes of inflation.”

According to Cotton, “what we should be doing is encouraging investors and industry to create more oil and gas and fossil fuel energy in America.”

“These things take billions of dollars of investment and years to bring online when you're talking about oil and gas wells or pipelines or export if facilities,” he noted. “And if the administration makes it clear that they are hostile to those investments, then it's not surprising that people are spending less money in the industry and, therefore, producing less oil and gas, driving up your price at the pump. This all goes back to the Democrats' war on fossil fuels.”

Cotton also lamented that China continues “closing the gap with us militarily.”

“They're gaining diplomatic ground by opening potential port access in Western Pacific states where Joe Biden and his administration have been caught asleep at the switch,” he said. “And they're still stealing our intellectual property and not living up to their trade obligation. We need to take the firmer action — not simply talk tough.”

But Cotton said support for Ukraine from the United State is crucial — and defended U.S. spending there.

“I think it's very important that we support the Ukrainians as they defend themselves against this war of aggression by Vladimir Putin,” he declared.

“I do understand the reservations some people had about that legislation, and there were some excessive or unnecessary measures, but a lot of that money went to support our own military and troops to replenish the stockpiles of our weapons that those troops need to defend themselves, to protect our country and not just support our allies in Europe, but also in the Wester Pacific — Taiwan in particular,” he explained.

