Sen. Cotton Calls Out Dems, WashPost on Boston Bomber Getting $1,400 Stimulus Check

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., delivered a "told you so" to Senate Democrats and The Washington Post on Thursday as it has been revealed the Boston Marathon bomber received a $1,400 stimulus check from the Biden administration.

"Now that the Boston Bomber received his stimulus check from Biden's slush fund, I'm looking forward to the @washingtonpost updating this fact check," Cotton tweeted Thursday. "Remember — every Democratic Senator voted against my amendment that would have stopped prisoners from getting checks."

The Post had ridiculed Cotton's amendment to stop prisoners from getting a COVID-19 stimulus check, calling it "scaremongering" in a March 9 "fact check."

"How will sending stimulus checks to murderers and rapists in prison help solve the pandemic?" Cotton tweeted March 6, drawing the rebuke from the Post.

"Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city," Cotton also predicted via tweet. "He'll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats' 'COVID relief' bill."

But Cotton was vindicated Wednesday as Massachusetts district court judge George O'Toole on Wednesday ordered Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to give back the payment he received in prison in June 2021, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 for the Boston Marathon terrorist attack, being found guilty on all 30 charges of having killed three and injuring 265 others.

The death penalty was reversed in July 2020 by the First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but former President Donald Trump's Justice Department under then-Attorney General William Barr appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

A ruling on reinstating the death penalty is expected to come this summer.