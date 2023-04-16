Sen. Cotton: Don't Help Dems Replace Feinstein

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told his Republican colleagues not to assist the Democrat Party's efforts to replace 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since February due to health complications.

Feinstein has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to replace her temporarily on the Senate Judiciary Committee as the Democrat-controlled Senate continues to select President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden's most radical nominees to the courts," Cotton tweeted, linking to an article outlining Feinstein's predicament.