×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom cotton | dianne feinstein | senate | judiciary committee

Sen. Cotton: Don't Help Dems Replace Feinstein

By    |   Sunday, 16 April 2023 10:35 PM EDT

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told his Republican colleagues not to assist the Democrat Party's efforts to replace 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since February due to health complications. 

Feinstein has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to replace her temporarily on the Senate Judiciary Committee as the Democrat-controlled Senate continues to select President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Republicans should not assist Democrats in confirming Joe Biden's most radical nominees to the courts," Cotton tweeted, linking to an article outlining Feinstein's predicament.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told his Republican colleagues not to assist the Democrat Party's efforts to replace 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since February due to health complications.
tom cotton, dianne feinstein, senate, judiciary committee
96
2023-35-16
Sunday, 16 April 2023 10:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved