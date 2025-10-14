WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tom cotton | chips | china | export | violations | commerce | howard lutnick

Cotton to Lutnick: Probe China for Chip Export Violations

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 10:58 PM EDT

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has called on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to launch an investigation into Megaspeed, a spin-off of Chinese state-owned cloud company 7Road, for allegedly skirting U.S. export control laws and obtaining billions of dollars' worth of American chips.

"While we continue working with President [Donald] Trump to curb illegal diversion of U.S. chips, I respectfully request the Commerce Department investigate Megaspeed, including suspicious ownership, affiliations, or ties to U.S. chip companies," Cotton wrote in a letter dated Oct. 13.

Cotton warned Megaspeed might have used shell companies and subsidiaries to funnel restricted technology to China. The company reportedly received U.S. chips through complex routing involving the sanctioned firm Inspur, as well as offices in Malaysia and Singapore with minimal staff and oversight.

U.S. officials reportedly found export-controlled chips still in boxes at a Malaysian facility tied to Megaspeed. The company ceased ordering from Nvidia after regional authorities tightened smuggling controls this summer.

Cotton described the alleged diversion as part of a broader pattern of chip smuggling benefiting the Chinese government, warning it undermines U.S. leverage and national security. He urged Commerce to examine Megaspeed's ownership structure, affiliates, and ties to U.S. firms.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has called on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to launch an investigation into Megaspeed, a spin-off of Chinese state-owned cloud company 7Road, for allegedly skirting U.S. export control laws and obtaining billions of dollars of American chips.
tom cotton, chips, china, export, violations, commerce, howard lutnick
204
2025-58-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 10:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved