Rep. Tom Cole: Even GOP Deals With McCarthy Are Sunk

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., claimed a "secret side deal" between Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Democrats on Ukraine aid was the nexus for his notice to vacate the speaker, but now a House Republican says the fiscal conservatives might have sunk their own side deal.

House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla., warned the fiscal conservatives in the House who pressured McCarthy for appropriations spending cuts likely have sunk their hopes in cutting Democrats' spending agenda now.

"This agreement was faulty from the beginning," Cole told Politico in an interview posted Sunday. "It's changed over time, and now, in a sense, it doesn't exist at all because McCarthy isn’t the speaker anymore.

"So we're not really bound by this agreement now. That will be an interesting thing the new speaker will have to hash out."

It is unclear why Cole would want to unwind spending cuts, but the speaker's ouster could embolden House GOP moderates to revolt back against appropriation cuts, according to Politico.

"Look at the members who brought down the farm bill and they are some of our very best members," Cole told Politico. "They felt like they had been misled, were very disappointed and they voted accordingly.

"This had to do with the confusion around this very poorly written agreement that has never been public."

The continuing resolution lasts until Nov. 17, but just 4 of the 12 appropriations bills have been passed thus far, making Cole and important figure in the coming weeks.

