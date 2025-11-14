WATCH TV LIVE

toledo fire department | ohio

Toledo Fire Dept Axes Lieutenant for Celebrating Kirk's Death

Friday, 14 November 2025 04:06 PM EST

A Toledo, Ohio, fire lieutenant has been terminated for celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination, WTOL reports.

Jeff Schroeder was found guilty of conduct unbecoming a lieutenant and two counts of violating the department's social media policy and fired immediately "based on the severity of the infractions," according to the Toledo Fire Department.

"This decision reflects our commitment to accountability and our zero-tolerance policy for conduct that promotes violence, disrupts our operations, and damages the reputation of our department," the department said in a press release.

"We deeply regret the impact this incident has had on our community's trust. We are committed to taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. This includes reviewing our policies, enhancing training on professional conduct and social media use, and fostering a culture of respect, integrity, and service," it added.

Schroeder said in September that he wished the killer "was a better shot," adding, "No one would miss him, and discourse would be better without him," in reference to Kirk.

"Thoughts and prayers. Totally preventable and avoidable if not for the policies and beliefs of people like Charlie Kirk and his uneducated hateful ilk," Schroeder said in the post.

"Wish the guy was a better shot. Charlie Kirk offers nothing but hate and division to society. No one would miss him and discourse would be better without him."

Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


