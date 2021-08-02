×
tokyo olympics | tansgender | laurel hubbard | weightlifting

Transgender Weightlifter Hubbard a Non-finisher in Tokyo

laurel hubbard lifts weights
Laurel Hubbard of Team New Zealand competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 87kg+ Group A on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on Aug. 02, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Monday, 02 August 2021 08:07 AM

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made her mark by competing in the women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics but couldn’t complete a lift.

Hubbard is not the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games, but she has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting.

The New Zealander overbalanced on her opening weight of 120 kilograms, taking the bar behind her shoulders.

Hubbard’s second effort of 125 kilograms was ruled invalid on a majority decision by the referees. The third attempt was almost a repeat of the first, ruling Hubbard out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

Athletes are eliminated if they do not record at least one valid lift in each of the two parts of the competition.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
124
2021-07-02
Newsmax Media, Inc.
