Sen. Young: Want to Support Trump After Opposing Him

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., opposed President Donald Trump when he ran for the job, but now that he's in the White House, Young wants to work with him.

Young told Punchbowl News his goal is to be a team player for Trump and Republicans, advancing the party's legislative agenda, while not backing down from his prior criticisms of the president.

"I've demonstrated that I can be an independent voice and an independent vote, but I've also demonstrated … that I'm an excellent team player," Young told Punchbowl, noting he has spoken with Trump several times since his election.

In their conversations, Young told Punchbowl that Trump has focused on the future and spent "very little" time on Young's past criticisms. Trump incorporates humor to make conversations more "comfortable," Young said. Young is not up for re-election until 2028.

"In the event that I have a question about something the president's done, I think we owe him a measure of discretion," Young told Punchbowl. "And then we owe him and his team private counsel before we opine publicly in this era of social media."

Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles have helped provide the Trump White House and Capitol Hill with a better working relationship than in Trump's first term, Young told Punchbowl.

"They have accommodated some different views and some concerns that might have interrupted their agenda had they not accommodated them," Young said. "They did not ask me to back away from my concerns, which was important to me."