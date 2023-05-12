VP Harris to Attend Dem Soiree as Title 42 Lifts

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Democratic Party "spring soiree" Friday instead of visiting the U.S.-Mexico border after the lifting of Title 42, a public health measure that allowed authorities to swiftly remove many crossers for more than three years, the New York Post reported.

Harris, who was picked by President Joe Biden in 2021 to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border, is the guest of honor at the Democratic Party of Georgia's Spring Soiree in Atlanta.

"Title 42 ended last night at midnight. Since then, absolute chaos has erupted at the southern border," tweeted Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga. "Yet Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris are nowhere to be found."

A White House spokesperson told the Post that Harris "has been engaged and regularly briefed on preparations for the end of public health emergency measures — including Title 42 — while continuing to make progress addressing the root causes of migration from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador."

"She has led an effort with the private sector to generate more than $4.2 billion in investments in the region to give people economic opportunity at home — which makes them less inclined to migrate," the White House official added.

"These investments are creating jobs, have connected more than 4 million people to the internet, and brought more than 1 million people into the formal financial system. Under the vice president's leadership, the Biden-Harris administration continues to implement the Root Causes Strategy.

"Through this strategy, we will increase U.S. foreign assistance to the region by providing $4 billion over four years. Thus far, the efforts under this strategy have helped create and sustain more than 90,000 jobs; improved food security for more than 275,000 people and reached more than 465,000 youth through support for primary and secondary education in these three countries," the official said.

"We are also making progress to combat corruption, reduce violence and empower women."

An estimated 60,000 migrants were waiting near the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration ended Title 42.