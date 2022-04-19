Biden Weighs Extending Title 42 Amid Blowback From Democrats

With some Democrats siding with Republicans on Title 42 border security policy, the Biden administration is now weighing extending the restrictions of illegal and asylum-based border entries.

The administration's plans to end Title 42 expulsions May 23 might be delayed, a source told Axios.

Vulnerable Democrats in border states and districts have expressed concern that immigration might prove a difficult issue to overcome in November midterm elections.

Title 42 is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention border security policy permitting border authorities to turn away those who have crossed the border illegally and those seeking asylum unilaterally due to the health risks amid the pandemic. It was started under then-President Donald Trump.

The direct contrast of positions sets up a midterm election issue, and one a Morning Consult/Politico poll shows has a majority of voters backing Republicans, as a 56% majority opposes Biden ending the border policy.

"Title 42 is a public health authority from the CDC and we continue to defer to the CDC on its use and how long it will be in place," White House spokesperson Vedant Patel told Axios.

"When it is no longer in place, migrants who attempt to enter the country unlawfully will be placed in immigration proceedings. Asylum and other legal migration pathways should remain available to those seeking protection, but those who don't qualify will be promptly removed to their countries of origin."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is neither a 2022 vulnerable Democrat nor a border state politician, but he is the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and is defending Democrats opposing the imminent lifting of Title 42.

"Unless we have a well thought-out plan, I think it is something that should be revisited and perhaps delayed," Peters told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday. "I'm going to defer judgment on that until I give the administration opportunity to fully articulate what that plan is."