New High-Resolution Footage of the Titanic Wreck Shows New Details

Novel footage of the Titanic in 8K was released on YouTube, revealing the ship's famous bow, a portside anchor, and a large anchor chain made up of links that weigh 200 pounds each.

The high-resolution video was posted last week by OceanGate Expeditions, a Washington-based, deep-sea exploration company, USA Today reported.

The scenes were shot during OceanGate Expeditions' 2022 Titanic Expedition, during which dive experts, historians, and research scientists explored the wreck and analyzed the images and data alongside members of the public, the newspaper reported.

"In comparing footage and images from 2021, we do see slight changes in certain areas of the wreck," said Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions. "Our science team will be reviewing the 8K, 4K, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes.

"Having experts aboard the Titan submersible when we dive allows them to assess the shipwreck through direct observation, guide our exploration of different features of the wreck, and continue their study using the imagery."

8K video is extremely high resolution, composed of 33 million pixels instead of the standard 8 million, USA Today noted.

Titanic expert Rory Golden observed details such as the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the ship's portside anchor.

"I've been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail," Golden said. "It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn't as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies."

The company said some of the Titanic's railing looks like it had collapsed and fallen away from the ship.

OceanGate is planning another expedition for May.