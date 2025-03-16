TIPP Poll: Mass Deportation Now 'Consensus' Issue

Even in a massively "polarized" country, a majority of Americans back mass deportation of illegal migrants, according to political strategist Steve Cortes' findings in his latest TIPP Insights poll released this week.

"Specifically, by a +19% margin, Americans back broad, mass deportations of all illegal aliens by a 56%-37% spread," Cortes wrote. "In a country that is politically polarized, where most issues breakdown roughly 47% - 47% along party lines, that kind of margin on a controversial topic like immigration, it points to an emerging consensus in the country."

Cortes' League of American Workers advocacy group commissioned the poll, which noted its balance with a registered voter pool that went for Trump over Harris by just 1 percentage point.

Support for deportation of criminal illegals was even more profound, according to Cortes' data. If the illegal alien had a criminal record in the U.S. or their home country, deportation is a plus-65% issue among registered voters (79% for, compared to just 14% against).

And, among senior citizens who have enjoyed various presidential administrations over their lives, it is nearly unanimous (94% approve of deporting criminal aliens, compared to just 4% against).

Even 71% of former Vice President Kamala Harris' voters give deportation of criminal aliens their approval.

Other demographics of note:

Hispanics 69%

Political independents 80%

"So, Trump’s election victory was a mandate, winning every swing state and the national popular vote, the first Republican to do so in two decades," Cortes, a former Newsmax host, wrote. "That groundswell was earned, largely, through a foundational focus on Biden’s out-of-control migration madness. So, the electoral wave translates into an immigration mandate, as verified by this decisive polling data.

"So, why have Americans moved so aggressively toward Trump and in favor of strict law enforcement regarding immigration?"

Cortes gave three reasons:

"Biden's border hoax" – "He claimed, ad nauseam, that he actually wanted law-and-order, but needed new congressional action to secure our country. Now that Trump secures the border, only weeks into office, the fullness of that crass prevarication is laid bare before the country." "The economy" – "An influx of millions of unvetted, unwelcome migrants put massive additional strain on that predicament of affordable apartments and homes." "Public Safety" – "horrible cases of totally preventable violence clearly moved Americans who understandably worry about crimes that would never happen if the illegal alien perpetrators were not allowed into this country."

TIPP polled 1,720 registered voters March 4-March 6 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.