TIPP: Americans Who Won't Vaccinate Hits 26 Percent

A new poll shows that 26% of Americans have no immediate plans to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with mainly Republicans and Independents saying they don't plan to get a shot soon.
The poll, conducted in late April of 1,000 respondents and reported on Monday from TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP), shows that the 26% of Americans who say they don't have immediate plans to get vaccinated is down slightly from the 28% who said in another poll in early April that they were not planning to get their shots immediately.
Out of those numbers, TIPP said 38% of Republicans and 34% of independents do not plan to vaccinate soon, with 12% of Democrats showing that they remain hesitant.
The 26% of those polled who said they don't plan to vaccinate fell into two separate groups:
- 11% say they don't have a plan to get a vaccine soon.
- 15% said they do not intend to ever get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, the vaccine hesitancy was higher among women:
- 30% of women said they are hesitant.
- 23% of men said they are hesitating.
- 13% of women are putting off getting the shot.
- 17% of women said they have no plans to get the shot.
The poll found that mostly people in rural areas, by 41%, said they have no plans to get a vaccine soon. In other numbers of people not planning for a vaccine for now:
- High school graduates, 38%.
- Republicans, 38%.
- People earning under $30,000 a year, 35%.
- Independents, 34%.
- Conservatives, 32%.
- Single women, 31%.
- People from the Midwest, 31%.
- White women, 31%.
- People from the South, 30%.
- Women overall, 30%.
- People ages 45-64, 30%.
- People ages 25-44, 29%.
- People with some college education, 28%.
- People ages 18-24, 28%.
- People earning $50,000 to $75,000 a year, 27%.
- Hispanics, 27%.
- White people, 27%.
- Black people, 26%.
- People earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year, 26%.
Meanwhile, the survey found that 40% of respondents were fully vaccinated, 18% had their first dose of a vaccine, and 16% were still waiting for a vaccine to become available to them.
The people who responded that they are fully vaccinated have gotten both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center tally on Monday, 105,403,279 of all Americans are now fully vaccinated, or about one-third of the population. California has the most people who are fully vaccinated, with 12,636,992 currently having gotten their shots.
However, experts say that it will take more than 70% of the population to be immunized before herd immunity can be achieved.
