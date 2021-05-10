TIPP: Americans Who Won't Vaccinate Hits 26 Percent

A new poll shows that 26% of Americans have no immediate plans to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with mainly Republicans and Independents saying they don't plan to get a shot soon.

The poll, conducted in late April of 1,000 respondents and reported on Monday from TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP), shows that the 26% of Americans who say they don't have immediate plans to get vaccinated is down slightly from the 28% who said in another poll in early April that they were not planning to get their shots immediately.

Out of those numbers, TIPP said 38% of Republicans and 34% of independents do not plan to vaccinate soon, with 12% of Democrats showing that they remain hesitant.

The 26% of those polled who said they don't plan to vaccinate fell into two separate groups:

11% say they don't have a plan to get a vaccine soon.

15% said they do not intend to ever get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the vaccine hesitancy was higher among women:

30% of women said they are hesitant.

23% of men said they are hesitating.

13% of women are putting off getting the shot.

17% of women said they have no plans to get the shot.

The poll found that mostly people in rural areas, by 41%, said they have no plans to get a vaccine soon. In other numbers of people not planning for a vaccine for now:

High school graduates, 38%.

Republicans, 38%.

People earning under $30,000 a year, 35%.

Independents, 34%.

Conservatives, 32%.

Single women, 31%.

People from the Midwest, 31%.

White women, 31%.

People from the South, 30%.

Women overall, 30%.

People ages 45-64, 30%.

People ages 25-44, 29%.

People with some college education, 28%.

People ages 18-24, 28%.

People earning $50,000 to $75,000 a year, 27%.

Hispanics, 27%.

White people, 27%.

Black people, 26%.

People earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year, 26%.

Meanwhile, the survey found that 40% of respondents were fully vaccinated, 18% had their first dose of a vaccine, and 16% were still waiting for a vaccine to become available to them.

The people who responded that they are fully vaccinated have gotten both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version.

According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center tally on Monday, 105,403,279 of all Americans are now fully vaccinated, or about one-third of the population. California has the most people who are fully vaccinated, with 12,636,992 currently having gotten their shots.

However, experts say that it will take more than 70% of the population to be immunized before herd immunity can be achieved.