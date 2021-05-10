Tags: Coronavirus | Vaccines | tipp poll | coronavirus | vaccines | hesitancy

TIPP: Americans Who Won't Vaccinate Hits 26 Percent

A woman receives the COVID vaccine
Atleast 26% of Americans have no immediate plans to get a COVID-19 vaccination, according to a new poll. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 10 May 2021 08:20 AM

A new poll shows that 26% of Americans have no immediate plans to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with mainly Republicans and Independents saying they don't plan to get a shot soon. 

The poll, conducted in late April of 1,000 respondents and reported on Monday from TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics (TIPP), shows that the 26% of Americans who say they don't have immediate plans to get vaccinated is down slightly from the 28% who said in another poll in early April that they were not planning to get their shots immediately.

Out of those numbers, TIPP said 38% of Republicans and 34% of independents do not plan to vaccinate soon, with 12% of Democrats showing that they remain hesitant. 

The 26% of those polled who said they don't plan to vaccinate fell into two separate groups:

  • 11% say they don't have a plan to get a vaccine soon.  
  • 15% said they do not intend to ever get a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Meanwhile, the vaccine hesitancy was higher among women:

  • 30% of women said they are hesitant. 
  • 23% of men said they are hesitating.
  • 13% of women are putting off getting the shot.
  • 17% of women said they have no plans to get the shot. 

The poll found that mostly people in rural areas, by 41%, said they have no plans to get a vaccine soon. In other numbers of people not planning for a vaccine for now: 

  • High school graduates, 38%.
  • Republicans, 38%.
  • People earning under $30,000 a year, 35%.
  • Independents, 34%.
  • Conservatives, 32%.
  • Single women, 31%.
  • People from the Midwest, 31%.
  • White women, 31%.
  • People from the South, 30%.
  • Women overall, 30%.
  • People ages 45-64, 30%.
  • People ages 25-44, 29%.
  • People with some college education, 28%.
  • People ages 18-24, 28%.
  • People earning $50,000 to $75,000 a year, 27%.
  • Hispanics, 27%.
  • White people, 27%. 
  • Black people, 26%.
  • People earning $30,000 to $50,000 a year, 26%. 

Meanwhile, the survey found that 40% of respondents were fully vaccinated, 18% had their first dose of a vaccine, and 16% were still waiting for a vaccine to become available to them. 

The people who responded that they are fully vaccinated have gotten both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson version. 

According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center tally on Monday, 105,403,279 of all Americans are now fully vaccinated, or about one-third of the population. California has the most people who are fully vaccinated, with 12,636,992 currently having gotten their shots. 

However, experts say that it will take more than 70% of the population to be immunized before herd immunity can be achieved. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new poll shows that 26% of Americans have no immediate plans to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with mainly Republicans and Independents saying they don't plan to get a shot soon. The poll, conducted in late April of 1,000 respondents and reported on Monday from TechnoMetrica...
tipp poll, coronavirus, vaccines, hesitancy
441
2021-20-10
Monday, 10 May 2021 08:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved