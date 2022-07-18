×
Tags: tipp poll | biden | green policies

Tipp Poll: Americans Want Cheap Oil, Less Green Policies

An oil well
An oil well (AP)

By    |   Monday, 18 July 2022 11:42 AM EDT

Only 32% of Americans back President Joe Biden's climate change policy even if it means higher energy prices, according to an I&I/Tipp Poll released on Monday.

However, 57% expressed discontent, stating that either they disagreed with the president's policies and want more and cheaper energy (41%), don't think climate change should be a U.S. policy priority (10%), or don't even believe in climate change (6%).

Tipp Insights said that the results of the poll clearly show that most Americans repudiate Biden's climate-change policies and want a return to plentiful energy, low prices, and an end to wrenching changes imposed by remote bureaucrats to bring about a global green "green reset."

An NPR article written last year, when inflation was rising but not as bad as it is now, explained the general political situation by stating that "it's been a while, but we remember how inflation ravages the economy, sours the national mood, and poisons the electoral prospects of a president and his party."

Other results from the poll indicate:

  • Among Democrats, 58% say they agree with Biden's climate change policies, while 30% say they disagree, with 24% saying they want more energy and cheaper prices. Only 5% said that they don't think climate change should be a policy focus, with 2% not sure the climate is changing.
  • A large majority of Republicans (86%) either reject Biden's green policies and higher energy prices, say climate shouldn't be a policy priority, or don't believe climate change is real.
  • Among independents, the percentage who answered in the negative was 66% by saying they either disagreed with the president's policies and want more and cheaper energy, don't think climate change should be a U.S. policy priority or don't even believe that the climate is changing.

The online poll was conducted from July 6-9 involving 1,643 adults across the United States. The survey has a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

