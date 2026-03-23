Trump: 'Free Tina!' as Colorado Case Draws Renewed Focus

President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his defense of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, calling her a "Patriot" who is "sitting in a Colorado prison for the 'crime' of demanding Honest Elections."

He urged, "FREE TINA!"

In a Truth Social post, Trump argued that Democrats "chose instead to prosecute anyone they can find that wanted Safe and Secure Elections" and described Peters as someone who "simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest."

Trump previously raised Peters' case, writing in a December post that she was imprisoned for "trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her State" and describing her conviction as politically motivated.

He also said Peters, whom he described as "sick," was serving time in a Colorado facility following what he characterized as a wrongful prosecution tied to her efforts to examine election systems.

Peters, 70, was convicted in 2024 after prosecutors said she orchestrated a security breach of Mesa County's election system in 2021 while trying to find evidence of electronic voting irregularities.

A jury found her guilty on multiple counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, official misconduct, and failure to comply with an order from the Colorado secretary of state.

She was sentenced to nine years in prison and remains incarcerated as her case continues through the appeals process.

The case has also drawn attention from Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who has publicly questioned whether the sentence was too severe for a first-time, nonviolent offender.

Polis noted in a March 3 statement that former Democratic state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis received probation and community service after being convicted of similar felony charges, including attempting to influence a public official.

"It is not lost on me that she was convicted of the exact same felony charge as Tina Peters — attempting to influence a public official — and yet Tina Peters, as a non-violent first time offender got a nine year sentence," Polis wrote, adding that "Justice in Colorado and America needs to be applied evenly."

Polis said he is considering sentencing disparities as part of his clemency review process and has extended the deadline for applications.

The possibility of clemency has drawn opposition from Democratic lawmakers in Colorado, with all 66 Democrats in the state Legislature signing a letter urging Polis not to reduce Peters' sentence.

The letter argued that clemency should be reserved for those who accept responsibility and warned that reducing Peters' sentence could signal that there are no consequences for illegal activity involving election systems.