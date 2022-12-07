×
New York Times Staffers to Walk Out After Contract Talks Fail

(AP)

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 08:27 PM EST

More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co. will walk out for one day on Thursday after failing to negotiate a "complete and equitable contract" with the news publisher, the union said in a statement.

The walk-out, which marks the first time New York Times employees have participated in a work stoppage since the late 1970s, is part of a growing labor movement across the United States in which employees from companies such as Amazon , Starbucks Corp and Apple Inc have organized in an effort to push back against what they say are unfair labor practices.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

