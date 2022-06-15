Job Creators Network Advertises 'No Mouse in My House' Initiative in Times Square

Conservative advocacy group Job Creators Network has purchased an ad spot in Times Square touting a "No Mouse in My House" initiative to "pressure companies to focus on providing products and services that consumers want – not on being culture wars," an obvious reference to Walt Disney Co.'s opposition to Florida's Parental Rights bill.

"It has become all too common for companies like Disney to get involved in political and cultural debates that have little to do with their business model in an effort to appeal to the latest push from liberal politicians and activist groups," Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in a statement.

"These decisions have nothing to do with the companies or their profitability and serve to divide rather than unite. We need to actively put pressure on them, and that means getting Americans involved," Ortiz continued. "Rock the Woke is just that, a cultural effort to shame corporations who are going woke. Through radio ads, social media efforts, billboards, and even potential legal action, our goal is to course-correct these corporations."

JCN launched a "Rock the Woke" campaign last week to "highlight egregious examples of 'wokeness' hijacking free-market capitalism."