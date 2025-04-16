WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: time | trump | influential

Trump, 5 in Admin Named to Time's '100 Most Influential'

By    |   Wednesday, 16 April 2025 03:14 PM EDT

President Donald Trump and five members of his administration have been named to Time magazine's list of the "100 Most Influential People of 2025."

Vice President J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought are the other officials listed, marking the largest contingent from a presidential administration to appear on the list since Time's 2009 edition at the outset of President Barack Obama's first term.

"No other modern President has as forcefully grabbed control of the U.S. government as Donald Trump," Time senior correspondent Brian Bennett wrote about Trump's influence.

"The rest of his term will show just how much he can bend the country — and the world — before it breaks."

On the selection of Vance, Time's Washington bureau chief, Massimo Calabresi, writes that the VP's profile "and remit have grown since he and Donald Trump won last November's election. As Trump's No. 2, he's turned what was a political death sentence for his predecessor, Mike Pence, into a position of power, and potential."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump and five members of his administration have been named to Time magazine's list of the "100 Most Influential People of 2025."
time, trump, influential
182
2025-14-16
Wednesday, 16 April 2025 03:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved