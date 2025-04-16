Trump, 5 in Admin Named to Time's '100 Most Influential'

President Donald Trump and five members of his administration have been named to Time magazine's list of the "100 Most Influential People of 2025."

Vice President J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought are the other officials listed, marking the largest contingent from a presidential administration to appear on the list since Time's 2009 edition at the outset of President Barack Obama's first term.

"No other modern President has as forcefully grabbed control of the U.S. government as Donald Trump," Time senior correspondent Brian Bennett wrote about Trump's influence.

"The rest of his term will show just how much he can bend the country — and the world — before it breaks."

On the selection of Vance, Time's Washington bureau chief, Massimo Calabresi, writes that the VP's profile "and remit have grown since he and Donald Trump won last November's election. As Trump's No. 2, he's turned what was a political death sentence for his predecessor, Mike Pence, into a position of power, and potential."