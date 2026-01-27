Gov. Walz Agrees to 'Ongoing Dialogue' With Homan

Federal border czar Tom Homan met Tuesday with Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, with the governor's office saying both sides agreed to "ongoing dialogue" regarding the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration in the state.

President Donald Trump dispatched Homan to Minnesota on Monday after a second fatal shooting of an anti-ICE protester on Saturday. Homan was also scheduled to meet with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey later Tuesday.

"I hear that's all going well," Trump told reporters before leaving for Iowa.

Trump spoke with Walz on Monday and laid out three specific actions the governor must take to end the chaos and prevent further bloodshed.

First, Trump wants Minnesota officials to turn over all criminal illegal aliens incarcerated in state prisons and local jails — as well as those with active warrants or known criminal histories — to federal authorities for immediate deportation.

Second, state and local law enforcement must agree to transfer all illegal aliens arrested by local police into federal custody.

Third, local police departments must actively assist federal agents in apprehending and detaining illegal aliens wanted for crimes, particularly violent offenses.

Walz and Homan "will continue working toward those goals, which the President also agreed to yesterday," the governor's office said Tuesday. The statement from Walz's office also called for "impartial investigations into the shootings" of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

"We're doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation — I have to see it myself," Trump told reporters.

Homan is reporting directly to Trump on his talks in Minnesota. Trump reportedly met with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the White House on Monday night after Homan was sent to Minnesota.

The nearly two-hour Oval Office meeting underscored the administration's determination to restore order and refocus immigration enforcement after violent unrest and a deadly confrontation involving federal agents in Minneapolis sparked protests.

Trump met with Noem and her top aide, Corey Lewandowski, along with senior White House officials, as the administration evaluates next steps after the shooting death of Pretti.

Trump said Tuesday that Noem will remain in her role.

"I think she's doing a very good job ... the border is totally secure," he said.