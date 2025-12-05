Walz Upset by Drive-By 'R-Word' Taunts at His Home

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has become increasingly uneasy as motorists allegedly shout the "R-word" as they pass his home — behavior he says is fueled by President Donald Trump's recent criticism of him.

Speaking at a budget press conference Thursday, Walz, a Democrat, veered into the issue while defending his record.

He said drivers have been echoing Trump's comments accusing him of allowing tens of thousands of Somali immigrants to reshape the "once great state" and labeling him "seriously retarded."

"This creates danger," Walz insisted. "In all my time, I've never seen people driving by my house using the R-word.

"It's shameful. And I have yet to hear a single Republican elected official say, 'That's wrong.'"

Trump reignited his criticism over the Thanksgiving holiday, alleging fraud involving Minnesota nonprofits — some cases tied to Somali community members who diverted public funds to extremist groups.

"Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey,'" Trump posted on Truth Social on Nov. 27, asserting that residents feel unsafe as state leadership fails to act.

He went on to call Walz "seriously retarded," arguing that only "reverse migration" could solve the state's growing problems.

The president continued pressing the issue this week, telling reporters he believes billions in fraud have been siphoned from Minnesota programs.

"They contribute nothing," Trump said, blasting what he characterized as runaway welfare abusers and leaders unwilling to confront it.

Trump also doubled down on his claims that "something is wrong" with Walz and has separately suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., should be removed from office.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, have already convicted dozens in the Twin Cities in connection with a sweeping $250 million scam involving the nonprofit Feeding Our Future.

The fraudsters stole taxpayer money intended to feed schoolchildren and spent the money on luxury houses and cars.

The White House says the fraud is in excess of $1 billion.