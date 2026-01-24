Walz Condemns 'Horrific' Federal Shooting, Urges End to Operation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sharply criticized federal actions after a man was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, marking the second such shooting in about a week amid the ongoing immigration enforcement surge.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning.

"Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation.

"Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now," Walz posted on Bluesky, directly calling on federal authorities to cease their operations.

The shooting followed widespread protests over the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, an episode that ignited intense local outrage and statewide political conflict.

Walz has previously criticized the deployment of thousands of federal agents to the Twin Cities under an initiative known as Operation Metro Surge, saying it has heightened tensions and undermined public safety in communities already dealing with protests and civil unrest.

The back-to-back shootings have fueled clashes between federal authorities and local leaders, with Walz and others demanding increased accountability and a pullback of federal personnel.

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown on immigrants crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements.

Protests have continued in the city, reflecting deepening divisions over federal enforcement tactics and the state’s response.