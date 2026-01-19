Walz Asked if He Was Chinese Agent During Veep Vetting

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was asked if he was an agent of China during his vetting for vice president, CNN reported.

CNN's report comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro revealed in an upcoming memoir, "Where We Keep the Light," that former Vice President Kamala Harris' team asked him if he had ever been an agent of Israel.

Walz took many trips to China before he entered public office, which were reviewed by Harris' aides, four people told CNN.

In his memoir, Shapiro said he found the question from the campaign's top lawyer to be offensive and that he was only asked because he is Jewish.

Shapiro wrote that the encounter "said a lot about some of the people around the VP."

The Pennsylvania governor revealed he was also asked by lawyer Dana Remus, "Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?"

Shapiro shot back, "If they were undercover, I responded, 'How the hell would I know?'"

Four people involved with the vetting process told CNN that asking people about being foreign agents is standard on all forms politicians hoping to be picked fill out, including government appointments.

"The crux of vetting is asking uncomfortable and even farfetched questions, especially ones that could be raised by your opponents," a person close to Remus said.

"Have you ever had an affair? Have you ever embezzled state funds? Have you ever been an agent for another country?" the person added.

"The point isn't that you believe any of it to be true," said a person close to Remus. "It's that the subject needs to be on record with definitive answers."

Another aide involved in the vetting process told CNN that, "Pulling punches would have been a disservice to both the nominee and her potential running mate."

Harris aides said they disclosed the line of questioning to Walz to fully explain how the vetting process worked.

Shapiro and Walz both denied being foreign agents when asked, aides told CNN.