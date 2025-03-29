Musk Calls Tim Walz a 'Jerk' for Celebrating Tesla Stock Dip

Elon Musk on Saturday hit back at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for celebrating Tesla's stock dip, calling the former vice-presidential nominee a "huge jerk."

"I mean, you have Tim Walz, who's a huge jerk, running around on stage with the Tesla stock price, where the stock price had gone in half, and he was overjoyed," Musk said during a Fox News appearance.

"What an evil thing to do — what a creep, what a jerk. Like, who derives joy from that?" Musk went on. "Does that sound like a good person to you? I don't think so."

Walz last week during a Wisconsin town hall event told the audience he was tracking Tesla's marker performance for a "little boost during the day."

Later, he said he was "making a joke."

"These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people," he added.

Tesla stocks have dipped by 32.6% in 2025.