WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim walz | jerk | elon musk | tesla | stock

Musk Calls Tim Walz a 'Jerk' for Celebrating Tesla Stock Dip

By    |   Saturday, 29 March 2025 01:38 PM EDT

Elon Musk on Saturday hit back at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for celebrating Tesla's stock dip, calling the former vice-presidential nominee a "huge jerk."

"I mean, you have Tim Walz, who's a huge jerk, running around on stage with the Tesla stock price, where the stock price had gone in half, and he was overjoyed," Musk said during a Fox News appearance.

"What an evil thing to do — what a creep, what a jerk. Like, who derives joy from that?" Musk went on. "Does that sound like a good person to you? I don't think so."

Walz last week during a Wisconsin town hall event told the audience he was tracking Tesla's marker performance for a "little boost during the day."

Later, he said he was "making a joke."

"These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people," he added.

Tesla stocks have dipped by 32.6% in 2025.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Elon Musk on Saturday hit back at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for celebrating Tesla's stock dip, calling the former vice-presidential nominee a "huge jerk."
tim walz, jerk, elon musk, tesla, stock
152
2025-38-29
Saturday, 29 March 2025 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved