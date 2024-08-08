Walz Endorsed Radical Ilhan Omar

Newly minted Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz previously endorsed radical Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for Congress, Walz's social media revealed.

In July 2020, as governor of Minnesota, Walz posted: "@IlhanMN never runs away from a challenge. Her determination inspires those around her to pursue their passion in the face of adversity. She has quickly established herself as a progressive leader in Congress. #MN05."

He added in reference to all of the Democrats he endorsed that year: "As a former member of Congress representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, I know exactly how difficult this job can be. In addition to the incredible leadership that each of these members has displayed on the national stage during their time in Congress, they have done an equally impressive job staying grounded in their home districts."

At the time, Omar, a member of "The Squad," a group of progressive House Democrats, was challenged in her primary by four other Democrats, but Walz chose to throw his support behind the controversial representative Omar. Along with Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Omar was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress but has become known for her anti-Israel sentiment such as her infamous "It's all about the Benjamins, baby," comment in response to then House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy threatening to punish Omar for comments regarding Israel.

Despite efforts by Democrats and some media pundits to rebrand Walz as a folksy, Midwestern centrist, he has already been called out by Republicans for his handling of the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 in Minneapolis, his firm embrace of COVID-19 lockdown measures, and his steadfast allegiance to the transgender lobby.

Some moderates have accused Harris of capitulating to the hard-left base in the Democrat party by selecting Walz and avoiding the more moderate and Israel-supporting governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro.

The feelings of support appeared mutual with Omar posting on Tuesday: "Congratulations to our next Vice President @Time_Walz. Our North Star Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law. Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket."