Tim Walz: Harris Picked Me to 'Code Talk to White Guys'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told a forum at the Harvard Kennedy School on Monday night that former Vice President Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate so he could "code talk to white guys."

"I would argue," Walz told members of the audience, "because we did a lot of amazing progressive things in Minnesota that improved people's lives, but I also was on the ticket, quite honestly, you know, because I could code talk to white guys watching football fixing their truck, doing that, that I could put them at ease."

"I was the permission structure," he added, "to say, Look, you can do this and vote for this."

During the 2024 campaign, Walz made several photo op appearances, such as hunting for pheasants, attending a football game and fixing his car.

There were also several noteworthy ads that ran during Walz's campaign, such as an ad-lib of an old Coors Light commercial splicing "I love twins," for "I love Tim," and another ad of men sitting by weightlifting plates or sitting on the bed of a truck or wearing a cowboy hat, etc., talking about how they're pro-woman.

During the forum, the Minnesota governor suggested that rather than the Democratic Party changing its messaging, it instead needs to "recognize that people take in the information differently" and figure out "how they're going to get it."

Walz's talk at Harvard ran for an hour.