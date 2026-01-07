Minn. Gov. Walz Slams Trump After Fatal ICE Shooting

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized the Trump administration Wednesday after a fatal shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, calling it the "predictable consequence" of what he described as reckless federal operations designed to provoke fear and conflict.

A woman who was shot and killed during an ICE operation Wednesday "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism," said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, in a post on X.

Federal authorities have not released the woman's name.

Speaking publicly, Walz focused his remarks on the family of the woman killed, saying they learned of the shooting "on national television," and expressing anger over what he described as months of escalating federal tactics.

"We've been warning for weeks that the Trump administration's dangerous, sensationalized operations are a threat to public safety," Walz said.

"Yesterday, I said exactly that, that someone was going to get hurt. Today, that recklessness cost someone their life."

Walz accused the administration of governing "by reality TV," prioritizing headlines over safety. He said he tried to reach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and was awaiting a response, adding that Minnesota does not need further federal involvement.

"You've done enough," Walz said, addressing Noem and President Donald Trump directly.

The governor emphasized that state authorities are handling the investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the inquiry, and the state has activated its Emergency Operations Center.

Walz said the Minnesota State Patrol, National Guard leadership, and law enforcement agencies across the Twin Cities are coordinating.

Walz also issued a warning order for the Minnesota National Guard, stressing that it is a preparatory step, not an immediate deployment.

Guard members, he said, "are our neighbors — teachers, business owners, construction workers, Minnesotans."

While acknowledging public anger, Walz urged residents to remain calm and protest peacefully.

"They want us to turn against each other," he said. "We can't give them that."

The governor framed the moment as a national issue, asking Americans to "stand with Minneapolis," while insisting Minnesota would not let itself be "used as a prop in a national political fight."

He said his administration would continue to pursue accountability and provide updates as more information becomes available.