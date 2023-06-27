×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim sheehy | montana | senate bid

Former Navy SEAL Officer Launches Senate Run in Montana

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 10:41 AM EDT

Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy announced Tuesday that he will run for the Senate in Montana in the Republican primary, The Hill reported.

"I've proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I'm once again answering the call to serve," Sheehy said in a statement. "I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life."

Sheehy is the founder of Bridger Aerospace, which provides pilots and planes to combat wildfires. He said that he has the capabilities to be successful in the Senate and fighht corruption, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Whether it was in war or business, I see problems and solve them," Sheehy said. "I'm running for the U.S. Senate because our campaign is about service, duty, and country — not politics as usual."

Sheehy accused Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., of having "lost sight of our Montana values."

Rep. Steve Daines, R-Mont., head of the Senate GOP campaign arm, gave his endorsement to Sheehy in the Republican primary. 

Republicans view Montana as one of their top pick-up chances next year as they attempt to flip the Senate back to GOP control after a disappointing performance in last year's midterm elections, according to The Wall Street Journal. Party officials are emphasizing candidate quality and are trying to recruit candidates who are able to win the primary and the general election. 

Many national Republicans are concerned that Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who lost his 2018 Senate race against Tester, will enter the GOP primary again and don't see him, as a member of the House Freedom Caucus, as appealing enough with independent voters to win a general election this time around.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy announced Tuesday that he will run for the Senate in Montana in the Republican primary, The Hill reported.
tim sheehy, montana, senate bid
283
2023-41-27
Tuesday, 27 June 2023 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved