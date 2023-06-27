Former Navy SEAL Officer Launches Senate Run in Montana

Former Navy SEAL officer Tim Sheehy announced Tuesday that he will run for the Senate in Montana in the Republican primary, The Hill reported.

"I've proudly fought for our country to defend our freedoms, and I'm once again answering the call to serve," Sheehy said in a statement. "I will fight to bring real leadership to Washington to save our country and protect our Montana way of life."

Sheehy is the founder of Bridger Aerospace, which provides pilots and planes to combat wildfires. He said that he has the capabilities to be successful in the Senate and fighht corruption, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Whether it was in war or business, I see problems and solve them," Sheehy said. "I'm running for the U.S. Senate because our campaign is about service, duty, and country — not politics as usual."

Sheehy accused Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., of having "lost sight of our Montana values."

Rep. Steve Daines, R-Mont., head of the Senate GOP campaign arm, gave his endorsement to Sheehy in the Republican primary.

Republicans view Montana as one of their top pick-up chances next year as they attempt to flip the Senate back to GOP control after a disappointing performance in last year's midterm elections, according to The Wall Street Journal. Party officials are emphasizing candidate quality and are trying to recruit candidates who are able to win the primary and the general election.

Many national Republicans are concerned that Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who lost his 2018 Senate race against Tester, will enter the GOP primary again and don't see him, as a member of the House Freedom Caucus, as appealing enough with independent voters to win a general election this time around.