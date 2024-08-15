WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim sheehy | leads | jon tester | montana | senate | race

Montana Poll: GOP's Sheehy Up 6 Points in Senate Race

By    |   Thursday, 15 August 2024 11:23 AM EDT

Republican candidate Tim Sheehy holds a 6-point lead over incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester in the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Montana, according to a new poll.

Sheehy has 50.8% support and Tester 44.7% in the poll conducted by American Pulse Research and Polling on behalf of NonStop Local, a regional network of television stations.

"It's clear Tim is winning the ground war by traveling from town to town across Montana, looking Montanans in the eye, and sharing his commonsense agenda to defeat inflation, bring down costs, seal our border, fight for Montana families, and put America First!” Sheehy for Montana spokesperson Jack O'Brien said, The Hill reported.

Montana is considered a key race in determining which party will control the Senate in the next Congress. Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority.

Poll respondents gave Sheehy the advantage when answering several questions.

The Republican's favorable rating is 49.8%, compared to Tester's 44.7%, the survey found.

Montana voters say Sheehy would do a better job than Tester on the economy and inflation by a margin of 50.6% to 42.1%.

Asked which candidate would do a better job on the issue of immigration, 56.2% Montana voters say Sheehy and 39% say Tester, who previously served as senior Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.

Regarding the abortion issue, 45.3% say they support Sheehy and 42.9% say they support Tester, who has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Tester's supporters dispute the findings of the poll, which did not include Libertarian candidate Sid Daoud, whom National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines, R-Mont., has encouraged to drop out of the race.

"Jon Tester will be reelected in November because of his strong record delivering for veterans, fighting to lower costs for working families, and defending Montana's way of life," said Monica Robinson, a spokesperson for Montanans for Tester, The Hill reported. "Jon is focused on delivering for Montana families, not inaccurate polls from partisan pollsters."

FiveThirtyEight, which does not include American Pulse among its more than 500 polling firms, shows Sheehy with a 51%-to-45% lead over Tester in surveys ending Aug. 12.

The NonStop Local poll was conducted Aug. 10-12 among 538 registered Montana voters. It has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican candidate Tim Sheehy holds a 6-point lead over incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester in the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Montana, according to a new poll.
tim sheehy, leads, jon tester, montana, senate, race
380
2024-23-15
Thursday, 15 August 2024 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved