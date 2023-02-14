Sen. Tim Scott Adds Iowa Stop to Fuel 2024 Speculation

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., further fueled speculation of a future White House run on Tuesday by adding a commitment to his February calendar in Iowa, the first state in the Republican nomination process for 2024.

On Feb. 22, Scott will be the featured speaker for an event at Drake University, which is based in Iowa's largest city of Des Moines. Opportunity Matters Network, a nonprofit organization which advocates for school choice, will host the event.

The senator already had planned to stop at the Republican Party of Polk County's annual Lincoln Dinner later that same day.

Scott has yet to declare his presidential intentions for 2024, but making multiple appearances in Iowa in one day signals the likelihood of the South Carolina Republican joining the race.

So far, only two GOP candidates formally have announced their candidacies for the Republican nomination. Former President Donald Trump, a prohibitive favorite in a number of media polls, kicked off his campaign shortly after November's midterms. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley launched her presidential candidacy Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Jennifer DeCasper, a top Scott adviser, told The Wall Street Journal that Scott is "excited to share his vision of hope and opportunity and hear the American people's response."

Axios reported that Scott recently tweaked his Super PAC leadership structure with Opportunity Matters Fund Action, by tapping former Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and GOP strategist Rob Collins as fund co-chairs.

Democrats recently approved significant changes to the primary/caucus schedule for 2024, with South Carolina now serving as the first state for the Democratic National Committee's nomination process.

The Republicans, however, will follow the same early scheduling order from four years ago — with Iowa (first) and New Hampshire (second) dominating the media coverage on separate days, before the Super Tuesday event featuring numerous states takes place the following week.