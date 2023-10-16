×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tim scott | pac | cancels | tv | ad buy

Sen. Tim Scott's Super PAC Cancels Fall TV Ad Buy

By    |   Monday, 16 October 2023 04:53 PM EDT

The super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination announced Monday that it's canceling a fall TV ad campaign it had reserved, telling donors that "we aren't going to waste our money."

Multiple media outlets obtained the memo, which included a nod to the insurmountable lead held by GOP front-runner and former President Donald Trump.

Trust in the Mission PAC, or "TIM PAC," announced in July that it had reserved $40 million in ad buys for the fall ahead of the Iowa caucuses. NBC News reported Monday that the PAC had $27.3 million in advertising booked. 

However, PAC co-chair Rob Collins told donors in a Monday memo that it will continue to "fully fund our grassroots door knocking, conduit fundraising" and events but nixing "all of our Fall media inventory."

"We are doing what would be obvious in the business world but will mystify politicos — we aren't going to waste our money when the electorate isn't focused or ready for a Trump alternative," Collins said. "We have done the research. We have studied the focus groups. We have been following Tim on the trail. This electorate is locked up and money spent on mass media isn't going to change minds until we get a lot closer to voting."

Scott was polling at 2.1%, seventh among the GOP candidates, according to FiveThirtyEight.com's aggregate last updated Friday. Further, Scott has not yet qualified for the third GOP presidential debate Nov. 8 in Miami.

TIMPAC said it remains solidly behind Scott, with Politico reporting that some of the PAC's winter TV ad buy will remain the closer it gets to the Iowa caucuses, scheduled for Jan. 15. Scott is polling at 5.5% in Iowa, according to FiveThirtyEight.com, good for fifth but behind even former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (9.8%).

"This electorate is locked up and money spent on mass media isn't going to change minds until we get a lot closer to voting," Collins wrote.

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination announced Monday that it's canceling a fall TV ad campaign it had reserved, telling donors that "we aren't going to waste our money."
tim scott, pac, cancels, tv, ad buy
328
2023-53-16
Monday, 16 October 2023 04:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved