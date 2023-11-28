Ex-Tim Scott Adviser Running Pro-DeSantis Effort in Iowa

Blake Harris, a former top adviser to Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina's now-defunct presidential campaign, is now working to get Ron DeSantis the GOP nomination.

Politico reported Tuesday that Harris will lead Fight Right, an independent expenditure-only political action committee known as a "super PAC," with seemingly at least $1 million to work with.

Its board includes the likes of Jeff Aaron, David Dewhirst, and Scott Ross – who the outlet noted are all allies of DeSantis.

The PAC is aimed at supporting the Florida governor's bid to win Iowa early next year in the state's Republican presidential caucus, primarily through a series of expensive television advertisement buys.

Last week, the PAC launched with a $980,000 buy, likening former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is battling with DeSantis for second place in the state, to former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The ad buy was financed mainly by a $1 million transfer of funds from Never Back Down, another pro-DeSantis super PAC that has raised upwards of $100 million, according to Politico.

While Never Back Down has not confirmed whether they will continue to transfer money, DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier applauded its formation in a Monday memo obtained by ABC News.

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls in Iowa, Trump leads by a 27-point margin, with DeSantis and Haley in a close battle for the second-place spot at 17.5% and 15.3%, respectively.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, at 4.7%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, at 4%, stand at a considerably distant fourth and fifth.