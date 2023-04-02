Sen. Tim Scott's '24 Hopes Belie His GOP Strength

While Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., owns a lane in Republican politics as the lone Black GOP senator, and his GOP colleagues are very fond of his future, they agree that future might not be quite yet.

"Tim Scott is going to have a very appealing story and message," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who Scott endorsed for president in 2016, told Politico. "But again, sometimes the environment determines whether that's what people are looking for.

"And who knows where we're going to be a year from now."

Like Rubio, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, failed in his presidential bid (2012) and he is more pessimistic of Scott's chances.

"The Trump lane, the anti-Trump lane, the more-than MAGA, I don't think he fits in those things," Romney told Politico.

"There are a number of voters who are tired of all the Sturm und Drang and the anger and the vituperative comments. On the other hand, the base is still with folks who are adept at those things."

Former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have officially declared for the 2024 GOP primary, while Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are actively campaigning in key primary states before officially declaring their intentions.

"I think they all got a slim chance," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has endorsed Trump, told Politico. "President Trump and DeSantis are the two guys, they would really have to run into a brick wall for somebody else to nudge them out.

"Now, anything can happen, but that's the reason you run."

Saturday night's McLaughlin & Associates poll showed Trump 30 points ahead of the prospective 14-candidate field. Scott was among 10 candidates at 2% or less, while Trump, DeSantis, Haley, and Pence were the four front-runners.

But you have to follow the money, before following the polls more than two years out, and Scott has a burgeoning 2024 war chest of $22 million cash, according to Politico.

Scott has been a leading senator on police reform, even working with fellow Black Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. — albeit in an effort that failed.

"We've worked to do everything from help expand sickle cell anemia funding to working on funding for [historically black colleges or universities]," Booker told Politico. "Obviously, I've had frustrations, but in terms of just productivity he's one of my more productive partners."

