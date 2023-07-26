Dem Senate Hopeful Launches Group for 'Exhausted Majority'

Tim Ryan, a former Democratic congressman and Senate candidate in Ohio, is starting a new group to organize the so-called "exhausted majority" in the United States.

The nonprofit's name is We the People 250 Action Fund and appears to be named after the country's 250th anniversary. A Twitter thread by the group Wednesday described itself as seeking to "recapture the American Spirit."

"We The People is a community for the exhausted majority that wants to move beyond the current political discourse and focus on new ideas and practical solutions to the issues America is facing," the group wrote.

"America is fueled by ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We're going to be highlighting those stories of Americans being community leaders, innovating and building a better way forward," a separate post read.

Ryan informed CBS News that the group will not focus on pushing candidates forward, like the centrist group No Labels does. Instead, it plans to set up policy events and promote pro-democracy dialogue among voters.

"I'm a Democrat. I will continue to be a Democrat," Ryan said. "But that doesn't mean that the entire political system isn't broken, you know?

"We're not getting involved in presidential politics, to a certain extent," he continued. "We want to actually build a sustainable organization that's citizen-powered."

We The People plans to announce board members in the coming days. Republican-turned-Democrat political strategist Steve Schmidt, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, reportedly is advising the process.

Last year, Ryan left his congressional seat in a bid to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. He lost to Republican author and entrepreneur J.D. Vance by 6.1 percentage points, 53% to 46.9%.

Ryan did not rule out future attempts at political office during his CBS interview.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.