Rep. Moore: Dump Magistrate After N.C. Rail Stabbing

Rep. Tim Moore, R-N.C., said Tuesday he is leading a push to remove a North Carolina magistrate who released a repeat violent offender later charged in a fatal stabbing in Charlotte.

"Today, I led a letter calling for the removal of Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who released a 14-time offender who went on to murder Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte," Moore wrote on social media. "This tragedy was preventable. There must be accountability. North Carolinians deserve better."

The letter, addressed to Chief Judge Roy H. Wiggins, accused Stokes of "willful and persistent failure to perform the duties of the office or conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute."

Lawmakers pointed to her January decision to release the suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., on a written promise to appear in court despite what they called his "history of violent and unstable behavior."

They noted Brown had at least 14 arrests for serious offenses, including firearm possession as a felon, armed robbery, and assault, and had served a five-year prison term for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Brown allegedly boarded a Charlotte light rail train Aug. 22 and fatally stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, in the neck as she returned home from work.

"This reckless decision had devastating consequences," the letter read. "By releasing a repeat violent offender on nothing more than his written promise to appear, Magistrate Stokes displayed a willful failure to perform the duties of her office and engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice."

The letter added that Stokes' decision "undermined public confidence in the judicial system and exposed the community to wholly preventable harm." It urged the court to "commence formal removal proceedings" and conduct a review of her prior bond rulings to determine the extent of misconduct.

Under North Carolina law, magistrates may be removed under General Statute § 7A-173 for "willful misconduct in office, willful and persistent failure to perform their duties, or conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute."

Proceedings must be initiated by the chief district court judge, and if removal is ordered, it permanently bars the magistrate from holding the position again.

"North Carolinians deserve to know that those entrusted with judicial authority exercise it with diligence, responsibility, and regard for the safety of the community," the letter read.