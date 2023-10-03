Rep. Burchett: McCarthy Was Condescending About My Faith

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said a "condescending" remark from his Republican colleague, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, sealed his vote to remove him as speaker.

Burchett accused McCarthy, who was removed as speaker after eight House Republicans joined all Democrats in booting him, of making fun of his Christian faith when he said he was praying about his decision.

The Tennessee lawmaker had proffered himself as a swing vote on the motion immediately before the vote. He eventually became one of the eight Republicans central to pushing him out.

"He just said something that was very condescending to me – and it doesn't really matter at this point – but at that point, I thought to myself that that pretty much sealed it right there," Burchett told reporters after voting.

He elaborated on his mindset before casting his vote, describing that he weighed his friendship with McCarthy against his conscience during thoughtful prayer. Eventually, he explained, "My conscience won out."

Then, the speaker called him.

"I thought, 'Well, I'm going to listen to him. I'm glad he's calling. I'm sorry it's right here at the last hour, but I'm going to listen to him.' And it was something condescending about my religious beliefs. And I just thought – I don't need that. And that answered my question right there," Burchett explained.

"When he talked to me, it could have been in a different tone, different attitude," he continued. "And to me – it just disappointed me."

Burchett previously backed McCarthy's speakership bid in all 15 votes in January.