Mamdani Reopens TikTok to NYC Government

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reversed a 2023 ban on TikTok across city government devices on Tuesday, reopening the platform to municipal agencies under strict security controls, according to an internal email obtained by Wired.

Local agencies will now be permitted to post on TikTok using separate, government-issued devices that are barred from accessing sensitive data, internal systems, or official email networks.

The move restores a communication channel that had been shuttered under former mayor Eric Adams, whose administration cited national security concerns tied to TikTok's then-Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

"The Mamdani administration is committed to using every tool in our toolbox to communicate with New Yorkers," the email states. "At a moment when people are turning to city government for information about free services, emergency situations, upcoming events, and more, we want to open up new avenues of communication with the public and help deliver the information New Yorkers need."

Mamdani framed the decision as a response to shifting media habits, particularly among younger residents.

"In a fragmented media landscape, more and more people, especially younger people, are looking beyond the four corners of their television screen to stay informed," he said. "Our responsibility is simple: Meet people where they are."

The reversal underscores TikTok's growing role in public communication and politics.

Mamdani relied heavily on the platform during his campaign, using it to recruit volunteers and promote policies. Since taking office, his social media strategy has driven measurable engagement, including tens of thousands of sign-ups for city emergency alerts and volunteer programs.

The policy shift comes amid a broader evolution in federal policy toward TikTok.

The wildly popular app faced intense scrutiny over national security risks, with efforts aimed at forcing divestment from Chinese ownership or imposing a nationwide ban.

Those efforts culminated in a 2026 agreement that created a U.S.-based version of TikTok backed by American investors and pushed by the Trump administration, including Oracle, effectively averting a ban while attempting to address data security concerns.

Despite those concerns, TikTok remains enormously popular among younger Americans and voters, making it an increasingly unavoidable tool for political outreach and public messaging.