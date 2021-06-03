Video of Black Dad, Daughter Criticizing Critical Race Theory Goes Viral

A video of a conservative Black father and his daughter denouncing critical race theory has gone viral, fueling increasing pushback of the controversial topic.

The video shows Kory Yeshua sitting with his young daughter, saying he teaches her that she can be "anything in this world that she wants to be," while speaking out against the controversial academic theory.

The girl agrees, and adds that it doesn't matter if you are "Black, or white, or any other color."

"How we treat people is based on how they are, not on what color they are," to which his daughter replies: "And if they are nice, and smart."

"See, this is how children think right here," Yeshua says. "Critical race theory wants to end that. Not with my children, it's not gonna happen.

"My baby is going to know that no matter what she wants to be in life, all she has to do is work hard and she can become that."

His daughter adds: "Work hard even if you don't know anyone, you can make a friend."

"Yeah, you can make friends no matter who they are. So we need to stop CRT point-blank. Period. Children do not see distinct color, they love everybody," Yeshua declares.

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Yeshua regularly posts conservative videos critical of Democratic policies, and has said the Black Lives Matter organization is for ''the destruction of America and the destruction of our families,'' the New York Post reported.

The video gained 26,000 views since it was posted to TikTok May 19, but it racked up 1.6 million views on Twitter when it was shared by GOP congressional candidate Robby Starbuck of Tennessee.

"One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you'll ever see," Starbuck tweeted June 1.

"We need more dads like this dad teaching kids and less CRT teaching kids. That's why if I'm elected to Congress I'll work on banning CRT from workplaces that receive federal funds, banning CRT from our schools, giving school choice to parents and rebuilding the family in America."

CRT, which discusses racism as a social construct, has been a polarizing concept in education and politics, with some GOP-led states looking to ban its teaching in schools.