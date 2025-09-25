WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tiktok | trump

Trump Signs Order Declaring TikTok Sale Meets US Requirements

Trump Signs Order Declaring TikTok Sale Meets US Requirements
Thursday, 25 September 2025 04:30 PM EDT

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday declaring that his plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations to U.S. and global investors will meet the requirements in a 2024 law that says the short video app will be banned unless its Chinese owners sell it.

Trump has delayed enforcement of the law until December 16 amid efforts to extract TikTok's U.S. assets from the global platform, line up American investors and win approval from the Chinese government.

Trump has credited TikTok, which has 170 million U.S. users, with helping him win reelection last year and has 15 million followers on his personal account. The White House also launched an official TikTok account last month.

Thursday, 25 September 2025 04:30 PM
