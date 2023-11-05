×
Tags: tiktok | mcdonalds | prices | meal | fast food | economy | revenue

TikToker Shocked at McDonald's $16 Meal

Sunday, 05 November 2023 09:55 PM EST

One American's revelation of McDonald's latest price hike has gone viral, the Washington Examiner reported Sunday.

For TikToker Christopher Olive, inflation's effects on America's favorite fast food chain are unbelievable.

"So, I understand there's a labor shortage, wage increases, and a number of other factors," Olive says in his video. "But $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry, and a drink? It's just crazy!"

Olive later shows in the video that the $16 receipt came from an Idaho McDonald's.

But it's not just Idaho feeling the effects of a struggling economy; in Connecticut, you'd shell out up to $18 for a Big Mac combo, while in New York City's Times Square, the same combo runs cheaper at $13.69.

Yet, as Americans grind harder to afford what was once commonplace, McDonald's, per the Examiner, is reporting a 14% boost in revenue and net income, soaring 17% to $2.3 billion.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 05 November 2023 09:55 PM
