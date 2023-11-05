TikToker Shocked at McDonald's $16 Meal

One American's revelation of McDonald's latest price hike has gone viral, the Washington Examiner reported Sunday.

For TikToker Christopher Olive, inflation's effects on America's favorite fast food chain are unbelievable.

"So, I understand there's a labor shortage, wage increases, and a number of other factors," Olive says in his video. "But $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry, and a drink? It's just crazy!"

Olive later shows in the video that the $16 receipt came from an Idaho McDonald's.

But it's not just Idaho feeling the effects of a struggling economy; in Connecticut, you'd shell out up to $18 for a Big Mac combo, while in New York City's Times Square, the same combo runs cheaper at $13.69.

Yet, as Americans grind harder to afford what was once commonplace, McDonald's, per the Examiner, is reporting a 14% boost in revenue and net income, soaring 17% to $2.3 billion.