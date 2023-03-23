WashPost Poll: Over 40 Percent Support TikTok Ban

A recent Washington Post poll has shown that 41% of Americans support a ban on TikTok over concerns about the app's links to China.

The poll also revealed that 71% of respondents were concerned about the location of TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, in China, with 36% of respondents saying they were "very concerned."

However, the poll also highlighted sharp divisions between generations, political parties, and people who use the app. Those who didn't use the app in the past month mostly supported a ban, while those who used it daily opposed it.

The poll also revealed concerns over the platform's impact on younger users, with 72% saying it was likely to cause harm to teens' mental health.

However, TikTok has testified to Congress that it has not shared U.S. user data with Chinese government officials nor allowed them to influence its content decisions.

TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is due to appear before Congress on Thursday to defend the company from accusations.