GOP Lawmakers Seek to Ban Official TikTok Accounts

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on Friday was expected to introduced a bill that would ban lawmakers from maintaining official TikTok accounts.

The "Government Off TikTok Act" (GOT Act), first obtained by the Daily Caller, specifically would ban all elected officials, officers, and federal employees from maintaining TikTok accounts to post about official government business.

Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., are co-sponsors on Jackson's bill.

In June, Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew demanding immediate answers on reports that his company allowed private data about American users to be stored and accessed in China.

"We know that when you download TikTok, you willingly open the door for the CCP to access your data without restriction," Jackson told the Daily Caller. "Not only should government officials be setting a good example for all Americans to help deter the use of the Chinese-owned platform, but they should understand the major national security risk associated with using the application.

"The evidence is clear, TikTok is a major national security risk with numerous privacy issues associated, not to mention the negative social impacts occurring especially to our children."

Jackson's bill would prevent the House from authorizing the creation of official government accounts on TikTok. Lawmakers still would be able to have personal accounts.

House members and staff are currently not allowed to download TikTok on government-issued devices.

However, some lawmakers use their personal devices to post TikTok content on official government accounts, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

"I am fully dedicated to confronting the threat posed by the CCP in every possible manner, and cutting off Chinese access to our data, especially for government officials, is a top priority," Jackson told the Daily Caller.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

In June, a former ByteDance executive said in a legal filing that some members of the ruling Communist Party used data held by the company to identify and locate protesters in Hong Kong.

In May, TikTok confirmed that Chinese engineers write the app's source code.

Earlier that month, Montana became the first state to enact a complete ban on TikTok when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app.