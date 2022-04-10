×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tigerwoods | irons | sell | auction | masters

Tiger Woods' Irons Sell at Auction for More Than $5M

Tiger Woods' Irons Sell at Auction for More Than $5M

Sunday, 10 April 2022 12:40 PM

The set of irons Tiger Woods used to win four consecutive major tournaments sold at auction for nearly $5.16 million -- a record price for golf memorabilia.

Woods won the "Tiger Slam" -- the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters in 2001 -- using the Titleist 681-T irons.

Golden Age Auctions put the clubs up for auction on March 23 with an opening bid of $25,000, and the auction closed just before midnight on Saturday.

The sale of Horton Smith's green jacket in 2013 for $682,000 had been the largest sale of golf memorabilia. Horton won the first Masters in 1934 and repeated two years later.

There is no word on who the buyer was but the clubs were sold by Todd Brock, a private equity investor from Houston.

Brock bought the irons in 2010 for $57,242, and he said the proceeds from the sale will go to his foundation. The clubs came with detailed documents to verify their authenticity.

"I've had them for 12 years now, and I haven't told anybody that I owned them. They were in a really nice frame in my office and I'm not an investor in memorabilia, so nobody was seeing the irons," Brock told ESPN. "I've had the opportunity to see these for 12 years and it's like a Rembrandt, where somebody takes it to their castle and it's never seen again. I felt blessed that I got to hang out with them and look at them, but it's time for somebody else to do something bigger and better with them."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The set of irons Tiger Woods used to win four consecutive major tournaments sold at auction for nearly $5.16 million -- a record price for golf memorabilia.Woods won the "Tiger Slam" -- the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2000 and the Masters in...
tigerwoods, irons, sell, auction, masters
266
2022-40-10
Sunday, 10 April 2022 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved