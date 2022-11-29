Tiger Woods Hints at Retirement

Tiger Woods hinted his days playing competitive golf might be nearing their end.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, spoke to media members one day after withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge (HWC) in Albany, Bahamas, due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

"I like playing and I like competing, but unfortunately, I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want, I just can't walk," Woods said during a news conference.

"I've had a few setbacks during he year that I still was able to play through but this one I just can't. Only time can heal this one."

Woods said he was taking a conservative approach looking ahead to his 2023 playing schedule.

"The goal is to play just the majors and maybe one or two more," he said. "Physically, that's all I can do. … I don't have much left in this leg," he said.

"So, gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully lightning catches in a bottle."

Woods, 46, competed in just nine rounds in three majors this past season, his first starts since he was seriously injured in a car wreck outside Los Angeles in February 2021.

He finished 47th at the Masters in April, withdrew after 54 holes at the PGA Championship in May and missed the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.

In announcing he was withdrawing from the HWC, Woods said he still intended to play in The Match at Pelican Golf Club outside Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 10, and with son Charlie in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 17-18.

Woods has refused offers to use a golf cart during competitive rounds and reiterated he never would on the PGA Tour.

"It's just unfortunate I'm not able to do the things that I feel, mentally, I can do," he said. "My body just kinds of rejects it.

"When I was at home, I was shooting 4-, 5-, 6-, 7-under par like it was nothing, but I was in a cart. Now you add in walking and that goes away."