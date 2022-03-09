×
Tags: tiger woods | daughter | golf | hall of fame

Tiger Woods' Daughter to Present Him at World Golf Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods smiles
Tiger Woods smiles on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 19, 2021. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 07:14 AM

Tiger Woods has selected his daughter, Sam, to introduce him when he is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Sam Woods, 14, was born the day after he tied for second place in the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

The ceremony will take place at the PGA Tour's new headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. It is within striking distance of TPC Sawgrass, home to this week's The Players Championship.

Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will introduce retired PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem. Judy Rankin, also a Hall of Famer, will present three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning. Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women's Amateur champion, will be recognized posthumously as the fourth member of the 2022 class.

Tiger Woods, 46, recently won the inaugural Player Impact Program despite last playing an official PGA Tour event in the 2020 Masters. The 15-time major winner's only 2021 tournament came in December at the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son, Charlie.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
