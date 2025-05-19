WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tiger king | joe exotic | husband | deport | mexico

Joe Exotic's Husband Deported to Mexico

By    |   Monday, 19 May 2025 05:05 PM EDT

The husband of Joe Exotic from the Netflix series "Tiger King" was deported to Mexico on Friday, TMZ reported.

The outlet wrote on Monday that Exotic's jail mate Jorge Marquez Flores, a 33-year-old Mexican national, and husband to Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic — was deported to his home country after release from a Texas prison.

"You could deport him at some point," Exotic posted to X on Saturday, "but if you let me go, we'll both go to Mexico, which will save you the cost of deporting him and allow you to take care of me. No matter what happens, he's my husband, and we'll never abandon each other. This bond is that strong."

The former tiger and big cat zoo owner is serving a 21-year prison sentence for violating wildlife laws and making multiple attempts to hire a hitman to kill his critic and also tiger-zoo owner Carole Baskin.

One such instance included Exotic meeting with an undercover FBI agent.

Nonetheless, Exotic is now calling on President Trump and members of his administration to watch the second season of Tiger King, which he believes will provide sufficient evidence for an exoneration.

"Mr. President," Exotic wrote, "it's really past time to have one of your people watch Tiger King Season 2, where they all admitted to perjury and a plot to kill me on world television and let me out. I know that you are not fond of my lifestyle, but I supported you just allow me go to Mexico with my husband."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

