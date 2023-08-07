×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: thunderstorms | tornado | winds | hail | warnings | cancel | flights

Thunderstorms Prompt Flight Cancellations for Eastern US

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 08:55 PM EDT

Prompting the sweep of severe thunderstorms across the eastern United States on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an implement to cancel flights, according to Bloomberg.

"This is a really potent storm system coming through, especially for this time of year," Brian Hurley said, a senior branch forecaster at the Weather Prediction Center.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for Monday afternoon and encompassing expansive regions of the Eastern U.S. ranging from Pennsylvania to South Carolina. Inhabitants of these areas were cautioned to remain vigilant against the threat of damaging winds, potentially reaching velocities of up to 75 miles per hour. The warning also extended to the possibility of hail with diameters measuring up to 1.5 inches.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prompting the sweep of severe thunderstorms across the eastern United States on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an implement to cancel flights, according to Bloomberg.
thunderstorms, tornado, winds, hail, warnings, cancel, flights, east coast, faa
124
2023-55-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved