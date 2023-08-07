Thunderstorms Prompt Flight Cancellations for Eastern US

Prompting the sweep of severe thunderstorms across the eastern United States on Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an implement to cancel flights, according to Bloomberg.

"This is a really potent storm system coming through, especially for this time of year," Brian Hurley said, a senior branch forecaster at the Weather Prediction Center.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for Monday afternoon and encompassing expansive regions of the Eastern U.S. ranging from Pennsylvania to South Carolina. Inhabitants of these areas were cautioned to remain vigilant against the threat of damaging winds, potentially reaching velocities of up to 75 miles per hour. The warning also extended to the possibility of hail with diameters measuring up to 1.5 inches.